Norma J. Maynulet, 40, of Union, Michigan, died Monday, July 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
-
SanFran Kid said:
Long over due,been going for long time Elkhart,hope they sue the city
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Good , looks like movie set from a ghost town there
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Did that person stay in Indiana ?
How about the money be split 50/50
Or.are we just a handout society now ?
