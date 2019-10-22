NORMA J. BERRY Nov. 16, 1936 - Oct. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Norma Jane Berry, 82, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Borges Hospital.
She was born Nov. 16, 1936, in Elkhart, to Glen and Helen (Breininger) Boyland.
On Feb. 3, 1957, in Elkhart, she married Lowell “Bud” Berry; he preceded her in death on May 17, 1997.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, Eleanor Eash, Virginia Harris, Barbara Deering, Thomas Boyland and Richard Boyland.
Surviving are two sons, James Berry and Timothy Berry; one grandson, Damon Berry; and one brother, James Boyland.
Norma and Bud owned Buds Carpet Barn where she worked for many years.
She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, collecting quilts and shopping.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Burial in Rice Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Make-A-Wish Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.