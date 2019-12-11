NORINE J. FRANCIS April 10, 1927 - Nov. 18, 2019

ELKHART — Norine Jean Francis, 92, a longtime resident, of Elkhart, and Sebring, Florida, departed this world on Nov. 18, 2019.
Her optimism, generosity, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was a lifelong lover of children and cats and many generations of both benefited from her affection and attention.
She was born Norine Hostetler to parents Dwight and Ruth Hostetler in LaGrange, April 10, 1927.
Norine graduated from LaGrange High School in 1945.
She married Paul D. Francis on Sept. 10, 1947. Paul passed away in 1985. Norine married Mario “Alex” Batti in 1991 who has also preceded her in death.
Norine was a graduate of Goshen College class of 1951.
“Mrs. Francis” taught elementary school in Elkhart County for 34 years before retiring in 1993.
She moved to Sebring, Florida, in 2003, where she enjoyed many years of warm weather, games of bridge and happy days on the golf course.
Norine’s brother, Wayne Hostetler, of LaGrange, recently preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Brent Francis and Kendra Woods of Placitas, New Mexico, Dan and Carol Francis of St. Charles, Illinois, and Matthew and Julia Francis of Evergreen, Colorado. Also surviving are her granddaughter, Jessica Schafer, husband Darwin Schafer and great-granddaughter Rosalie Schafer of Bartlett, Illinois and Norine’s grandson, Scott Francis, of Chicago.
A memorial will be at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home at 403 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity that benefits children, cats or any cause deemed meaningful to the individual.
To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
