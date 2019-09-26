ELKHART — Nora Alice Wade, 91, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Elkhart.
She was born Feb. 25, 1928, in Elkhart, to Roy and Mae (Nunnemaker) Jacobs.
On Aug. 1, 1948, she married Dale Wade; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Judy Storm; one grandson; one great-grandson; one daughter-in-law, Diana Wade; and six siblings, Carl Jacobs, Maria Null, Ralph Jacobs, Dorothy Jacobs, Virginia Jacobs, and Ruth Clingdanel.
Surviving are seven children, Mary Ellen (Don) Florea, Dean Wade, David (Jody) Wade, Frances “Fran” (Dennis) Smith, Rebecca (Sam) Ridenour, Wesley “Wes”(Tina) Wade, Timothy (Renee) Wade; 39 grandchildren; 87 great-grandchildren; and 21 great great-grandchildren.
Nora was a childcare provider for more than 60 years, lifetime member of Zion Missionary Church and taught Sunday school for more than 60 years.
She was a member of Zion’s Women’s Ministry, Zion’s Adult Committee, the Missionary Church Joy Committee, volunteered at World Missionary Press, volunteered with Awana, was a member of the Red Hat Society and TOPS Club.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, scrapbooking, puzzles, collecting angels, going to concerts, going on cruises, out to eat and was an avid Colts fan.
Although she was very busy she always made time for her family and friends whom she cherished.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 29, at Zion Missionary Church. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, Sept. 30, at the church.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Zion Missionary Church, Prairie Camp or World Missionary Press.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
