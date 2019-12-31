NOEL EVERETT HUNT Dec. 13, 1944 - Dec. 28, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Noel Everett “Big Dog” Hunt, 75, of Union, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Noel will be greatly missed by his wife, Peggy “Little Dog” Hunt; their two daughters, Stacey (Brian) Chew and Marilyn (Ben) Mausar Jr.; his favorite grandson, Ryan Chew, and favorite granddaughter, Amanda (Eric) Carpenter; and so many others whose lives he touched.
Noel was a graduate of Mishawaka High School. He enjoyed his job as a service technician at Royal Couch/Monaco for over 25 years. He served as a volunteer firefighter at Penn Township Fire Department and was also a faithful member of the Elkhart Church of God for many years. During retirement, he worked at Martin’s Super Market in the deli and loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He truly loved others and could make anyone smile.
Noel will be remembered for his many jokes and contagious laughter. He never knew a stranger and was loved by many. He enjoyed fishing, playing euchre and any time spent with family. His exemplary life inspires us to love deeply, laugh often and live fully, since life is so short.
A celebration of Noel’s life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice, Elkhart. Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
