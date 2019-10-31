NICK WEINGART Jan. 9, 1965 - Oct. 28, 2019

PERRY, Ohio — Nick Weingart, 54, of Perry, passed away at 2:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 9, 1965, in Angola, Indiana, to Norman C. and Elaine M. Mead Weingart, who survive in Elkhart.
He married Kelly L. Schooler and she survives in Perry.
Nick was an atmospheric agent of change through heart, art, music, construction and true grit. He was the former Perry High School principal in Lima, Ohio.
Additional survivors include a daughter Jillella Schooler Weingart of Findlay; siblings Annette (Christopher) Goebl of Muskego, Wisconsin and Michael (Stephanie Hickman) Weingart of Elkhart; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law Wallace W. (Rheeta Burrell) Schooler of Parry and Judith Schooler of Wapakoneta.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov.1 and 10 to 11 a.m.Saturday, Nov. 2 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.
The Rev. Mike will officiate the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.
Memorial contributions may be given to Perry Local School High School Principles Fund and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.