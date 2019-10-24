MICHIGAN CITY — Nicholas Gene Schram, infant son of Rachel (Stull) and Jeremy Schram, was stillborn Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his twin brother, Jax and older brother, Silas; maternal grandparents, Mike and Elaine Stull of Nappanee; paternal grandparents, Debby and Patrick Vance, and Timothy and Mary Schram, both of Michigan City; a great-grandfather, Willis Kohli of Goshen; great-grandparents Mike and Kathy Stull of Nappanee; and great-grandmother Gloria Crews of Arkansas, along with his many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is deeply loved.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory, Goshen.
Visit the Yoder-Culp Funeral Home website for online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.