CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Nicholas D. Oliver, of Cassopolis, formerly of Elkhart, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in South Bend, at the age of 33.
He was born Sept. 9, 1986 in Dowagiac.
Surviving are his children, Adriana Skyy Oliver, Justice Renee-Grace Oliver, Emmit Nelson Oliver, Aaliya Rose Oliver and Emmeri Alayne Oliver.
Also surviving are Nick’s mother, Constance Randall; grandmother Patricia Decker; his fiancée, Kelsey Crandall; and his best friend, Teresa Witmer.
Preceding him in death was Dakota Randall.
Nick was a devoted father who loved to encourage his children, teach them things and watch them grow.
He had a passion for all things with wheels, upgrading them, breaking them and attempting to fix them.
Nick had a gift for making the people he connected with feel special. For someone special, he had a joke, a nickname, and/or a phrase of endearment that only that person and Nicholas understood.
He had a goofy smile that always made the days of people around his better. He faced many hardships in his life and his loved ones are at peace to know he is in a better place.
Although he is no longer with them, his face remains unfading and his soul undying.
Details for the celebration of Nick’s life will be released at a later date.
Palmer Funeral Homes – West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
