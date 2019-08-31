NEWELL D. SHAVER Dec. 7, 1932 - Aug. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Newell D. Shaver, 86, of Elkhart died on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1932, in Elkhart to the late Lewis and Letha (McCullough) Shaver. Also preceding him in death are a sister, Norma Kiser, and a brother, Larry Shaver.
On May 25, 1956, Newell married the former Julia M. Thompson in Angola, Indiana. Julia died on Sept. 12, 1994.
Surviving are four children, Diana (Mill) Floyd and Karen (Steve) Chamness, both of Elkhart, Chuck (Carole) Shaver of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Connie Shaver of Granger; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marlene (Buck) Howard of Bristol.
Newell was an over-the-road truck driver and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Visitation for Newell will be on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Rice Cemetery.
