NEVA J. SLABAUGH Dec. 3, 1933 - Aug. 28, 2019

PLYMOUTH — Neva June Slabaugh, 85, of Plymouth, died at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Marshall County, to Raymond and Alma (Culp) Hochstetler.
Neva was a 1952 Bremen High School graduate. She was a lifetime area resident; she had lived in Sarasota for 17 years and returned to northern Indiana in 1987.
Neva married Arlen Slabaugh in September of 1955 in Bremen.
Neva was a switch board operator at Coppes and ran the B & K Root Beer Stand before moving to Florida.
She enjoyed working with antiques and specialized in hanging lamps.
Neva attended Plymouth Wesleyan Church.
She was an incredible seamstress and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions.
She is survived by her husband, Arlen Slabaugh of Plymouth; granddaughter Lela Crawford-Benson (Alex) of Elkhart; great-grandchildren Avelynn, Ella, Remington, and Xander; brothers Dale Hochstetler of Nappanee and Junior (Sharon) Hochstetler of North Carolina; sisters-in-law Bertha “Bert” Hochstetler of Bremen, and Donna Reamer of Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her children, Clinton Slabaugh, Lisa Slabaugh, and Gina Slabaugh, brothers Howard and Lester Hochstetler and sister Carol Hochstetler.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and one hour prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service Sunday, Sept. 1 also at the funeral home.
Pastor Jeffery Cooper will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elkhart Hospice House or Alzheimer’s Association.
