NEVA J. DRUDGE April 2, 1934 - Jan. 14, 2020

WAKARUSA — Neva Joan (Stickel) Drudge, 85, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa where she had resided since June 2019.
She was born April 2, 1934, near Wakarusa, to Merrill and Dorothea (Nusbaum) Stickel. She was a lifetime area resident.
She graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1952 and married Lawrence A. (Larry) Drudge on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death March 25, 2011.
During her working career she was a bookkeeper, school secretary and office administrator for various institutions.
She loved to cook, sew, knit and particularly enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Through the years, she and her late husband participated in the open competitions at the Elkhart County Fair, winning many awards.
Neva is survived by one son, Dennis Drudge of Goshen; grandchildren Natalie (Scott) Stewart of Slidell, Lousiana, Alexander Drudge and Brandon Drudge, both of Indianapolis, and Katelyn (Jason) Yoder of Bloomington.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Rowan Ayres of Indianapolis and Benjamin Stewart of Slidell, Louisiana and one sister, Wilma (Wayne) Clem of Marysville, Tennessee.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Larry; son Bruce L. Drudge; brother Raymond Stickel; sister Erma Cripe; and a niece, Merianne Shaffer.
Family and friends may call from noon -2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service also at the funeral home.
Pastor Gene Hartman, of Emma Mennonite Church, will officiate.
Burial will be in Yellow Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.
