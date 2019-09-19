NELSON L. MILLER Dec. 11, 1939 - Sept. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Nelson Leroy Miller, 79, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
Nelson was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Middlebury, to Jonas E. and Fannie E. (Bontrager) Miller.
He married Karen Jean Clicquennoi Aug. 18, 1969, in Almond, New York. Karen died Dec. 3, 2007.
Surviving are two sons, Erik (Natalia) Miller of Berkley, California and Jason (Bekah) Miller of Kingman, Arizona; five grandchildren, Sofia, Yago, Sedona, Kenneth and Javier Miller; his mother, Fannie Miller; one sister, Verba (Pete) DeMauro; and one brother, Vern (Judy) Miller, all of Elkhart.
He is also survived by one stepsister, Virginia (Keith) Yoder of Osceola.
Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Jonas; his stepfather, Perry Miller; his daughter, Heather Lynn; a brother, Delbert; and three stepsisters.
Nelson dedicated his life to education. He graduated from Middlebury High School in 1958.
After his service in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Indiana State University, received his masters degree from Indiana University and a PhD in education from Purdue University.
He taught and was a principal at Hums Elementary and was principal of Emmons Elementary School in the Mishawaka School District.
He was also superintendent of the Covington and Franklin County school systems before finishing his career with the Indiana School Boards Association.
He was also active in the United Methodist Church, most recently with the Hillcrest United Methodist Church in Elkhart and the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville.
Visitation for Nelson will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hillcrest United Methodist Church in Elkhart.
The Rev. Kerry Clear will officiate and burial will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery in Middlebury.
Memorial contributions in memory of Nelson may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Indiana State Chapter, 7301 Georgetown Rd. No. 112 Indianapolis, IN 46268.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home’s website.
