NELLIE PETERS Feb. 19, 1951 - Jan. 7, 2020

ELKHART — Nellie Peters, 68, of Elkhart, passed away to be reunited with her loving husband, Jackie P. Peters, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 19, 1951, to the late Melvin T. and Mary E. (Runnions) Willis.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Tina (Robert) Proctor; grandchildren Corey (Stephaine) Procter and Kayla Procter; brothers Johnny, Ronnie, and Tommy Willis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Bruce, James, and Clifford Willis; and sister Judy Strickland.
According to the family’s wishes, cremation was chosen.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Jackie, in the Veteran Towers in Prairie Street Cemetery at a later date.
Nellie married the love of her life, Jackie Peters, on July 11, 1970, who passed away May 14, 2018.
She worked for many years at C & B Custom Modular Inc.
Nellie was a kind and caring woman who always put others needs first before her own.
She loved to cook, bake, and create the most delicious holiday feasts to share with her family.
Nellie loved her family and grandchildren most of all and she will be missed greatly by them.
