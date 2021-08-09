Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.