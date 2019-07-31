NATHAN C. CARTER July 27, 1948 - July 28, 2019

ELKHART — Nathan C. Carter, 71, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by love and family.
He was born July 27, 1948, in Mobile, Alabama, to the late William M. “Buck” and Rosa Maxine (Langley) Carter.
In addition to his parents, a brother William Carter Jr. and two sisters, Elaine Garrett and Rosemary Schmucker preceded him in death.
Nathan graduated from Bremen High School and in 1968 started attending the North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He heard the call to duty and enlisted in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and served honorable from 1969 until his discharge in 1972.
During his time in college, he met Ginger L. Mount and they were married July 24, 1971, in Biwabik, Minnesota.
Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Ginger; two daughters, Penny (Brook) Niebauer and Tina (Adam) Hartman; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; six sisters, three brothers and several nieces and nephews.
Nathan retired from Robert Weed Plywood in 2015 where he worked for more than 13 years.
He was a member of the World Harvest Church and helped with the bible quiz ministry with the children.
Nathan enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren; he also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, nature and woodworking.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Friends may also visit with the family Friday from 9 until the 10 a.m. service at the funeral home.
Pastor Barry Curtis will officiate.
Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Tippecanoe Township Cemetery, Marshall County, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.