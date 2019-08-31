NATALIE REVENKO Feb. 10, 1924 - Aug. 30, 2019

GOSHEN — Natalie Revenko, 95, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at The Maples.
She was born Feb. 10, 1924, in Loknia, Russia, to Elijah and Alexandra Smirnov.
On May 20, 1945, she married Fedir Revenko in Germany. He died June 14, 1996.
Natalie lived in Russia, Poland, Germany and France during the World War II era. Her children were born in France.
Natalie and Fred started the journey to America arriving in 1956, settling in Chicago with a large Ukrainian community where she worked as a sales clerk. In 1976 they moved to Goshen where she worked at The Old Bag Factory and in custodial care at Goshen College.
Natalie is survived by a daughter, Oksana Revenko-Jones, Chicago; son-in-law, Walter Bilous, Pennsylvania; and two grandsons, Walter Jr. and Mark Bilous, North Carolina.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Smirnov; infant son, Walter Revenko; daughter, Ludmilla Bilous; granddaughter, Lisa, who died in an automobile accident in North Carolina; and, on Aug. 20, a son-in-law, Paul Revenko-Jones in Chicago.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Panakhyda service at 7 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, C.R. 21, with Father Matthew Wade officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery in the designated Ukrainian section.
Natalie loved being an American citizen and was so grateful for all the kindness shown by the Goshen community.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
