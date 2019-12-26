NATALIA VINS Nov. 27, 1952 - Dec. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Natalia “Natasha” Vins, 67, stepped into Glory on Dec. 21, 2019.
Natasha was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Kiev, Ukraine. She died peacefully at home in Elkhart.
Natasha was preceded in death by her parents, Georgi and Nadia Vins, and her grandmother Lydia Vins. Natasha is survived by her beloved husband Alexander Velichkin; her siblings Peter (Olga) Vins, Lisa (Scott) Carter, Jane (Richard) Comden, and Alexander Vins; and her adored nieces and nephews Sophia Vins, Christy Carter, Ethan Carter, Ashlea Carter, Brad Comden, Heather (Eric) Woodring, Peter Woodring, Evelyn Woodring, Patrick Comden, Nadia Vins and Leo Vins.
Upon moving to Elkhart in 1980, Natasha became a member of First Baptist Church. She served at Russian Gospel Ministries with her father until his death. Most recently she and her husband were dedicated to taking the Gospel to remote Siberian villages under the auspices of Faith Global Missions. Natasha’s book “Children of the Storm” (JourneyForth, 2002) reveals her struggles in coming to faith as a teenager growing up in an atheistic country.
Natasha will be missed by her friends in many countries throughout the world, where for decades she interpreted for Bible teachers and gave her own testimony, sharing the good news of redemption in Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and one hour prior to the service at noon Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 27664 C.R. 24, Elkhart. Burial will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons, P.O. Box 674, Elkhart, IN 46515
Arrangements through Waterman Westbrook and Clouse Funeral Home, Elkhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.