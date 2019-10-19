NAOMI M. BROWN Feb. 5, 1927 - Oct. 11, 2019

ELKHART — Naomi M. (Hill) Brown, 92, of Elkhart, died Oct. 11, 2019, at Greenleaf Living Center.
She was born Feb. 5, 1927, to the late Alfred L. and Rosalyn (Bush) Lockhart.
On Jan. 18, 1947, she married Larry Hill Sr. in Chicago. He passed away in 1980. She also married the Rev. Milton Brown who also preceded her in death.
Naomi is survived by sons Donald L. (Maggie) Hill Sr. of South Bend and Terence M. (Sharon) Hill of Elkhart; a daughter, Yolanda K. Willis of Elkhart; and a stepdaughter, Sharon Bryson of Elkhart; along with 18 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husbands, Naomi was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Hill Jr. and Alfred C. Hill; a daughter, Linda Army; three sisters; and three brothers.
Naomi was a foster grandparent with Real Services and in her own home.
Her charity was limitless as she was active in several churches in Elkhart and Missouri.
She retired from Vincent Bach, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
She loved spending time with the Lord, crosswords, watching endless hours of Gunsmoke and spending time with her family.
A celebration of life for Naomi will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior.
