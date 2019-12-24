NAOMI J. MAST Dec. 15, 1926 - Dec. 20, 2019

ELKHART — Naomi J. Mast, 93, of Elkhart went to be with Jesus at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital after a short illness.
She was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Kosciusko County, to Marvin and Cora (Gall) Golden. On June 15, 1947, she married Floran L. Mast at Nappanee Missionary Church.
Surviving are her husband, Floran of Elkhart; daughter, Renee (David) Wise of Wakarusa; a sister, Elsie Mast of Elkhart; and a sister-in-law, Nila Mast of Elkhart.
Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers Orlan, Edward, Arthur and Jacob Golden; and sisters Luella Ummel, Bessie Wise, Sylvia Truex and Mary Ludwick.
Naomi worked at CTS for 48 years. She was a member of St. Mark Missionary Church. She served the body of Christ and the Missionary Church in many ways. That included the Women’s Mission Society, the NCD Women’s Ministries Committee, and supporting Floran in ministry as he worked to establish Hubbard Hill Estates. Her home welcomed many with wonderful food and love. She loved her Lord, family, friends and served others well.
Visitation will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Hubbard Hill Estates, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart, and one hour prior to a 2 p.m. funeral service Friday, Dec. 27, also at Hubbard Hill Estates. Officiating will be Chaplin Dave Severance and Chaplin Tim Henke of Hubbard Hill. Burial will follow at South Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
