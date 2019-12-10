INDIANAPOLIS — Nancy Rae Meyer, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
She was born May 11, 1946, in Goshen, to the late Orville C. and Lavon E. (Wideman) Inbody.
Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Elkhart High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert E. “Bob” Meyer. They were married Nov. 14, 1964 and celebrated 55 beautiful years together.
After living in northern Indiana for the majority of her life, Nancy and Bob moved to Indianapolis in 2000 to be closer to their daughters.
Nancy worked part time throughout her life to so she could be home with her daughters when they weren’t in school.
In 2012, she retired from Raymond Park Middle School as a beloved lunch lady.
Nancy enjoyed day trips with her husband exploring small towns throughout Indiana, antiquing, sampling the food at locally owned restaurants, and bargain hunting at yard sales; she always loved finding treasures and special trinkets for friends and family.
She loved to watch the local sports teams, including the Colts and Pacers; and IU, Purdue, Penn State and Butler University athletics.
Nancy kept her mind active with puzzles and more recently by playing words games with family on her mobile devices.
She was most content at home with her family and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, grand-dogs and grand-cats.
Nancy’s primary focus in life revolved around her family, and her loss will be felt by everyone she leaves behind.
Nancy is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bob; daughters Cindy (Carl “Tom”) Lavoncher and Christine Meyer; grandchildren Tommy (Britt) Lavoncher, Catie Hacker, Chloe (Nathan) Frost; and great-grandchildren, Eden Lavoncher, Kiley and Kyle Hacker, George and Thea Frost. Nancy is also survived by her siblings, Tyron Inbody, Peggy Russell and Linda Fedak.
Visitation will be from noon -2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following.
Entombment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the American Heart Association in support of Go Red for Women.
Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
