NANCY L. MAGNUSON Jan. 14, 1925 - Oct. 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Nancy Lee Magnuson, 94, of Indianapolis, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Hoosier Village Health Center in Indianapolis.
She was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Elkhart, to George and Minnie Edith (Ferree) Scofield.
On April 2, 1948, she married Warren C. Magnuson. He preceded her in death July 24, 2009, in Elkhart.
Surviving are three children, Robert W. Magnuson, Patricia A. Magnuson, both of Indianapolis and Marcia L. (William) Simpkins of Crofton, Maryland; two grandchildren, Brendan Simpkins of Nashville, Tennessee and Meredith Simpkins of Crofton, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Mary Jo Moore.
Nancy was a graduate of Elkhart High School and attended Purdue University.
She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church and a member of the Elkhart General Hospital Auxiliary.
She also enjoyed sewing.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1133 Kilbourn St., Elkhart, Indiana 46514.
Sister Nora Frost will preside. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow the service in Rice Cemetery.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pet Refuge in Mishawaka.
