NANCY JOHNSON NISWONGER March 18, 1947 - Nov. 30, 2019

LEESBURG — Nancy (Bingaman) Johnson Niswonger, 72, of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 18, 1947, in Elkhart, to the late Glenn and Kathryn (Smith) Bingaman.
She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, John Niswonger; her children, Marcie Johnson, Jeffery Johnson, Pachia (Phillip) Rumble and Nicholas Bickel; brother Glenn (Susie) Bingaman; sister Pam Neice; grandchildren Kolin Splawski, Julia Ivy, Jessica Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Kirsten Johnson, and Steven Norris; great-grandchildren Lola Lee Bickel, Sophia Splawski, Sonny Splawski, Makenzie Norris, Liam Norris, Ava Johnson, Emma Johnson, and Isacc Johnson Barrier; former spouse, Jimmie Johnson; and fur baby, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sheila Bingaman-Hunt.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart. Cremation will follow services with a burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go back to the Niswonger family to help pay for funeral expenses.
Nancy was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed baking, sewing, and cooking for her family.
She was very social and had never met a stranger. She enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales in her spare time.
Nancy loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed greatly by her loving family and many friends.
