PEORIA, Ariz. — Nancy Jane Hale (Wambaugh), 93, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at her place of residence. She had been a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, for over 35 years.
Nancy was born on March 7, 1927, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Fredrick Wambaugh and Sarah Isabel Mutschler Wambaugh. Nancy was the middle child of three sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Saco of Southbury, Connecticut, and Sarah (Sally) Hollowell (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Betty Saco, and nieces and nephews Lindsey Smith Hill, Leslie Smith, Robin Rachford, Philip Rachford and Richard Rachford, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
