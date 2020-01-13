NANCY J. ELIAN Feb. 12, 1953 - Jan. 9, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Nancy Jo Elian, 66, fought a hard six-year battle with cancer that finally overtook her on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Cass County Medical Care Facility.
She was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Elkhart, to Richard and Berenice (Gildner) King.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Surviving are her uncle, Raymond Gildner, two aunts, Lois Gildner Von Karowsky and Connie Gildner and several cousins.
Nancy graduated in 1972 from Edwardsburg High School.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary in Edwardsburg and a loyal and devoted caregiver for her mother for many years.
She enjoyed cooking, doing crafts and winning at bingo in her spare time.
Nancy will be remembered as a heroic fighter; doctors gave her three years to live after being diagnosed but her courageous spirit lasted to six years.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 4 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Presiding will be the Rev. Jason Freiburger from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Burial will be at a later date in Adamsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Cass County Cancer Society.
