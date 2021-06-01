MANSFIELD, Texas — Nancy Cosgrove, 79, of Newt Patterson Road, Mansfield, died in her home on the evening of May 24, 2021.
Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Elkhart, Indiana, the daughter of Harry O. and Marie (Essig) Teal, Nancy graduated from Elkhart High School in 1959. She then attended Indiana State University in Terra Haute, where she met her first husband, Ahmad Soltani. They married, moved to California, and raised two daughters. Nancy finished her academic career at Glendale College and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Music degree from California State University, Los Angeles. Nancy married her second husband, Tom Cosgrove, in 1988, welcoming the addition of five stepchildren. Several years after Tom’s passing, she followed her youngest daughter to Texas. Nancy moved for the last time in 2018 to Mansfield, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.