NANCY D. DOUGHERTY Jan. 12, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2019

BRISTOL — Nancy D. Dougherty, 63, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 12, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California, to Lester and Allene (Smith) Mast.
She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Richard Degroff and Timothy Mast.
Surviving are her mother, two children, James Dougherty and Charity (William) Lynch and two grandchildren, Morgan and Grace. Also surviving are one sister, Sue Troyer, one sister-in-law, Wilma Mast and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren in her spare time.
A private celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
