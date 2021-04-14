ELKHART — Nancy Aydelotte, 84, of Elkhart passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Burger King building a total loss after fire
- Small fire at Forest River plant in Elkhart
- Elkhart woman accused of urinating in store, stealing phone
- Michael J. Ronzone
- Man arrested after car tears through airport fence
- Elkhart man sentenced on child molesting admission
- Roberson hires Neese's chief of staff
- Amish face barriers to COVID vaccines
- Amber Lechlitner
- 300 more plaintiffs file suit against Goshen Hospital
Images
Videos
Commented
- Small fire at Forest River plant in Elkhart (11)
- Amish face barriers to COVID vaccines (9)
- People's Forum (7)
- Governor holding to decision ending mask mandate (7)
- Man arrested after alleged threats with handgun (7)
- People's Forum (5)
- COVID variant found in Elkhart County (5)
- Man arrested after 2nd police chase (4)
- Osceola Dragway to close despite plans for sale, expansion (4)
- Referendum must pass, school officials say (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.