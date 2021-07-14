We regret to inform you of the death of Nancy Ann Momany, 66, of Elkhart, Indiana, who died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from complications of pancreatic cancer.
She was born July 18, 1954, in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of Milton and Florence “Betty” Todd. She leaves behind her husband, Stephen; a brother, Randall L. (Rebecca) Todd, and their daughters Jessica and Jillian; sister-in-law Janine (Gary) Borreson and their children, Rachael, Gabriel and Levi; as well as numerous friends.
