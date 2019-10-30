MARION — Nancy Ann (Guyer) Worl Beachy, 76, of Marion, passed Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Enola (Meyer) Guyer, born March 19, 1943.
Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Fairmount High School and a longtime resident of Fairmount.
She was a 4–H club leader and a sorority member in the community. She later spent 20-plus years as a resident of Elkhart County.
She is survived by her son, Adam (Kim) Worl of Jonesboro; daughter Gail (Charles) Books of Elkhart; brother Allen Guyer of Hawaii; stepdaughter Linda D. (Craig) Miller of Amboy; four stepsons, Wayne E. (Emma) Beachy of Goshen; Keith R. (Patricia) Beachy of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Karol D. (Patty) Beachy of Nappanee and Ken L. (Anna) Beachyof Wakarusa; grandchildren Faith, Grace, Burr, Morgan, Chloe, and Gabrielle; and a great-grandson, Max.
Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Worl; husband Menno Beachy and brother Seth Guyer.
Arrangements for Nancy have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana 46928, where there will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, with the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Ron Meyer officiating.
The burial will take place immediately following in Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions in honor of Nancy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or they can be mailed to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
