MYRTLE O. GAY Nov. 20, 1927 - Aug. 1, 2019

GOSHEN — Myrtle O. Gay, 91, of Goshen, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Elkhart, Nov. 20, 1927, to the late Claude and Emma Jane (Parcell) Hartman.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene L. Gay, whom she married on Oct. 18, 1952; sons Thomas Hoctor, Gregory Gay and Theodor “Ted” (Terry) Gay; daughter Sherry (Charles) Stille; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis (Saul) Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Fern McCarthy, Faye Davis, Marybell Davis, Guy Hartman, Orn Hartman, Gerald Hartman and Robert Hartman.
In accordance with Myrtle’s wishes, cremation will take place.
A visitation will take place from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St, Elkhart.
A time for family and friends to share memories will follow at 6 p.m.
The family kindly asks guests to bring in their own pictures of Myrtle to be displayed during the visitation.
The family would like to invite extended family and guests to a celebration of life gathering at Ted and Terry’s house in Goshen, immediately following events at the funeral home.
Please call, (574) 361-7781 for an address. Memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.
Myrtle was a homemaker for most of her life and worked at JoAnne Fabrics for 10years as a clerk.
She also worked briefly at White Hall Laboratories and was a member of the DAV.
Myrtle loved traveling, sewing, and creating craft projects.
She loved her family most of all and she will be missed by all who knew her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.