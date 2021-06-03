CIBOLO, Texas — Myrtle Marie Peak, 92, was called Home on May 28, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lydia Bradshaw and John Denny; three husbands, Donald Hill, Kent Longacre and Earl Peak; 11 siblings; son-in-law, Dairel Seabolt; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Chaney and Serenity Grace Seabolt. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cathy Cook (Robert), Roma Seabolt, Bryan Hill (Kim), and John Kevin Hill (Theresa); nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; and a host of other family and dear friends.
