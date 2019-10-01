MURIEL M. BIDWELL March 14, 1940 - Sept. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Muriel Marie Bidwell, 79, of Elkhart, formerly of Helmer, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Valley View Nursing Home in Elkhart.
She was born March 14, 1940, in Rome City to L.M. “Tim” and Flossie (Mohler) Bidwell.
In 1942, her family moved to the farm on S.R. 327 north of Helmer.
She was a client at ADEC for a number of years.
Muriel loved animals, especially cats. She enjoyed hand sewing and watching “Wheel of Fortune.”
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Kirk Root of Elkhart; a nephew, Timothy (Jean) Root of Portland, Oregon; a niece, Katie (Kirk Lilley) Root of Portland, Oregon; and three great-nieces, Elka Root, Racine Lilley and Linden Lilley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Donna Holcomb of the Helmer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
Calling is 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Association for the Disabled of Elkhart County (ADEC), 19670 S.R. 120, Bristol, IN 46507.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
