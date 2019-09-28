ELKHART — Muriel Lorraine Fales, 92, of Elkhart, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
