MURIEL L. FALES July 25, 1927 - Sept. 26, 2019

ELKHART — Muriel Lorraine Fales, 92, of Elkhart, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital
Lorraine was born July 25, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Mable (Van Pelt) Bienz.
On July 3, 1948, she married Robert E. Fales. Robert died April 12, 2018. Also preceding her in death are a granddaughter, Cammy Fales, a grandson, Ricky Fales, five sisters and three brothers.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin (Chester) Tyler of Fishers; two sons, Kenneth (Marsha) Fales and Ricky Fales, both of Elkhart; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was a homemaker most of her life. She was an excellent cook and could usually be found baking some goodies in her kitchen.
She was a life member of the Moose Lodge No. 599 in Elkhart and was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary there.
She was also a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
She and Robert enjoyed wintering in Florida where she could often be found walking the beach.
Visitation for Lorraine will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, also at the funeral home.
The Rev. Jason Freiburger of St. Thomas will officiate and entombment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lorraine may be directed to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.