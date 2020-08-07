LONGWOOD, Fla. — Millie Kathleen Burns, 90, of Longwood, died Aug. 4, 2020.
Millie was born to John and Minnie McCluskey on July 29, 1930, in Belknap, Illinois. She graduated Vienna High School in 1948. She married John Owen Burns on April 16, 1949. They were childhood sweethearts from the fourth grade. John died Aug. 22, 1999. They were married 50 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.