FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Millard (Mel) Eugene Heiner, 96, of Fleming Island, Florida, passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 6, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Florida.
Millard was born on Nov. 2, 1923, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Henry Heiner and Rosalie (Newman) Heiner, and resided in Elkhart for all but the last four years of his life. He was proceeded in death by his two younger brothers, Roland and Elwood Heiner.
He graduated from Elkhart High School in 1942. When the U.S. entered World War II he joined the Army Air Corps and trained as a bombardier. After the Air Corps, Mel began working at CTS and retired as a supervisor in 1982.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy K. Auer, on Dec. 25, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church on State Street in Elkhart where he remained a lifelong member. Millard and Dorothy would have celebrated 75 years of marriage this Christmas.
He is survived by his wife; daughters Carolynn D. Irvine of Hemet, California, and Kenlyn K. Walsh of Fleming Island; as well as his two sons-in-law, Dr. Earle R. Irvine and Richard G. Walsh. His long life blessed him with, and he is survived by, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, two nephews and a niece.
His greatest pleasures were his family, road trips criss-crossing the country, woodworking, restoring his 1929 Model A Ford, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and "Monkey Diddling" around in his basement workshop with the grandchildren!
He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. We are all thankful for the gift of his life and the blessing of time spent with him.
A service will be held at a later date.
