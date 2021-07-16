Michelle R. Perkins (Geiger), 50, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, (formerly of Granger, Indiana) died Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1970, at Darnell Army Hospital in Fort Hood, Texas. Michelle and her family later moved to northern Indiana. As a multi-sport athlete and high honors student, Michelle graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 1989. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Education from Indiana University and later added a master’s degree in administration. Michelle spent her teaching career as a high school English teacher and Dean of Students.
