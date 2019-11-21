MICHELLE L. MICHAELS July 16, 1966 - Nov. 19, 2019

BRISTOL — Michelle L. Michaels, 53, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born, in Kendallville, July 16, 1966, to the late Robert L. and Judith Ann (Gustin) Robinson.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 18 wonderful years, Richard “Rich” Michaels; sister Julie (Buzz) Bolton; and brother James (Danielle) Robinson.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Michelle’s wishes, cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A private celebration of life family gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or to the Dogtown Resort, 11925 C. R. 10, Middlebury, IN 46540.
Michelle worked for GTE, Version, and Frontier in the telecommunications industry for several years.
She was an avid sports fan and her favorite teams included the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame, Indianapolis Colts, and the Black Hawks.
She was a very social woman who loved to talk with her family and friends and enjoyed making them smile.
Michelle will be missed greatly.
