VENICE, Fla. — Michelle Diane Beard (Dunbar), 70, was born in Mason City, Iowa, to Roger and LaVerna Dunbar of Elkhart.
Michelle lived in Venice, with her husband, Jeff Beard also of Elkhart, and her beloved dogs, Star and Bitsy.
Michelle was the mother of the late Heather Oakley and is survived by stepdaughter Jill Balcom, and granddaughters Sydney and Charlee Balcom of White Pigeon, Michigan.
Michelle was the financial aide director for Keiser College of Sarasota for more than 20 years.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Sarasota Humane Society at 2311 15th St., Sarasota, FL 34237.
Arrangements by All Veterans All Families Cremations.
