ELKHART — Michael L. Snider Sr., 63, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Surviving are his wife, Linda; children Michael L. Snider Jr., Tanner J. Jerles and Abigail K. (Alec Schneider) Snider; his siblings, Robert (Cheri) Snider Jr., Claude “Peach” Snider, Rick Snider and Valerie Snider; stepmother Rana Snider; and his in-laws, James and Carolyn Ridgley.
