ELKHART — Michael L. McCune, 64, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Charleston, West Virginia, to James B. and Helen (Hires) McCune.
Surviving are four children, Amanda (Jason) Ackley of Elkhart, Jessica Woolwine of Alaska, Matthew Woolwine and Brandi Kinder, both of Elkhart; eight grandchildren; and four siblings, James (Mary) McCune, Conny (Sammie) Collins of Virginia, Patrick (Claudia) McCune of North Carolina and Helen (Steve) Estep of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, James McCune, his mother, Helen Moore and three siblings, Carol Ramsey, Diane Holbrook and Darnell McCune.
Michael enjoyed fishing, tinkering and collecting things.
He worked in the RV Industry in Elkhart.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation services is entrusted with his care.
