SEBRING, Fla. — A Celebration of Life service will be held for Michael John Raab on Tuesday, July 28, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart. Visitation is at 5 p.m. and the service begins at 5:30 p.m. Masks are required. In order to make social distancing seating available, guests should RSVP by texting Pat or emailing pmoraab718@aol.com.
Michael, 73, formerly Shavehead Lake, Cass County, Michigan, died April 15, at his Buttonwood Bay home in Sebring. A complete obituary is at www.elkharttruth.com.
