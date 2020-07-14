EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Michael J. Flynn, 79, of Edwardsburg, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin Street, Elkhart.
