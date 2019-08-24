MICHAEL J. CUDOWSKI May 4, 1955 - Aug. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Michael John Cudowski, 64, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, 2019, at his home.
Michael was born May 4, 1955, in Quebec, Canada, to the late Ervin J. and Mary Anne (Torok) Cudowski.
He married the former Judi Lorraine Higgins on May 27, 1978, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Judi; daughter Kristin (Matthew) Weust; his grandson Jackson Matthew Weust; his twin brother, Joseph (Jean) Cudowski; twin sisters, Judith Ann (John) Nowak and Mary Ann (Rolland) Enfield as well as three nieces and a nephew.
Michael worked at LaSalle-Bristol in shipping and receiving for more than 34 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, boating and was an avid animal lover.
Michael could be seen on his lawn tractor mowing many of his neighbor’s yards.
Services celebrating Michael’s life will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, with visitation one hour prior at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St.
Pastor Jeremy Sarber will officiate.
Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are kindly requested to the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
