ELKHART — Michael E. Elliott, 65, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born on May 26, 1955, in Elkhart to the late Rual and Dorothy (Charlton) Elliott. He married his true love, Martha Wolf, on May 20, 2006 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Martha survives, as well his sister, Marilyn (Edward) Bellows of Elkhart, and a half-sister, Anna Elliott of South Bend. A sister Donna Schneider and half-sister, Jane Voelker also preceded him in death.
