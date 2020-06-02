CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Michael D. Simmons Sr., 65, of Cassopolis, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
