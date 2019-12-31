MEURLENE B. TEAGUE July 4, 1934 - Dec. 29, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Meurlene B. Teague, 85, of Middlebury joined her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.
She was born on July 4, 1934, in Talco, Texas, to Meurl and Kathleen (King) Bean. On Jan. 20, 1950, in Arkansas, she married (Fred) David Teague. He passed away March 17, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Phil) Troyer of Middlebury; three granddaughters, Alison (J. C.) Troyer Price, Natalie Troyer and Rita Troyer; five great-grandchildren, Emerson Price, Harper Price, Addie Price, Lily Price and Kennedy Nowak; and two sisters, (Patricia) Sue Harris and Sandra (Kenneth) Hicks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, (Ronald) Ron David, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2011; and her special friend and partner, Thomas Corson, who passed away Dec. 23, 2019.
Meurlene had worked in bookkeeping and was an assistant controller for Coachman Industries; she had also worked in payroll at Lakeway Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was known for her generous, loving and patient demeanor. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and sewing, and was a nature lover; she was especially fond of watching and feeding birds.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury. A memorial service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by Pastor Ron Russell of First United Methodist Church, Middlebury. Burial will be at a later date in Talco Cemetery, Talco, Texas.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the hospice organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.