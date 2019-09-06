TOPEKA — Mervin M. Miller, 69, of Topeka, died at 2:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at his residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2019 @ 2:55 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Louise Baker said:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.