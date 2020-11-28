MIDDLEBURY — Melvin Thomas “Tom” Leach, 88, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020, at Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen. Tom had declined following a stroke in mid-October.
He was born on July 18, 1932, to Paul and Erma (Brown) Leach in Bloomington, Indiana. On Jan. 25, 1953, he married the surviving Mary Lou (Wilking) Leach in Orleans, Indiana. Additional survivors are a sister, Loretta Brock of Georgetown, Kentucky; three sons, David (Laura) Leach of San Antonio, Texas, Steven (Cindy) Leach of Dickson, Tennessee, and Duane (Renee) Leach of Columbia, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren) Leach, Graham (Sara) Leach, Chelsey Leach, Ryan (Elyse) Leach, Bryson (Susan) Leach, Mary Rachel Leach, Alex Leach and James Robert Leach; four great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
