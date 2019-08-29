MELVIN R. GLICK Oct. 7, 1939 - Aug. 26, 2019

WAKARUSA — Melvin R. Glick, 79, Wakarusa, formerly of Indianapolis, died at 2:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Gap, Pennsylvania, to Mahlon R. and Ruth (Kennel) Glick.
On Aug. 25, 1961, he married Sherrill (Swartz) Glick.
Surviving are his wife, Sherrill Glick of Wakarusa; three children, Mark (Marci) Glick of New York, New York, Starla (Bob) Martinez of Akron, Ohio and Milt (Stacy) Glick of Wakarusa; six grandchildren, Matthew R. (Emily) Glick, Levi Glick, Rachel Glick, Caleb Glick, Colin Glick and Caitlyn Glick; two siblings, Robert (Anna) Glick of Atmore, Alabama and Mary Ann (John) Hostetter of Los Angeles, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Melvin was Indiana University orofessor of Biochemistry at IU Hospitals in Indianapolis for 32 years.
He was a member of Holdeman Mennonite Church, where he was very active and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Melvin graduated from Eastern Mennonite College with his bachelor’s degree and University of Alabama Birmingham where he received his masters and PhD.
He was active in the International Wood Collectors Society and Michiana Gem and Mineral Society.
Melvin volunteered at FCDC and the Depot where he could be found every Monday.
He loved traveling with his wife, going to auctions, being outside and landscaping with rocks, watching sunsets and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Holdeman Mennonite Church, 65723 C.R. 1, Wakarusa.
Pastors Randy Detweiler and BJ Leichty will officiate.
Burial will follow in Olive (East) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Holdeman Mennonite Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
